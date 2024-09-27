William Perez Clase, 25, of Bethlehem Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Obituaries Sponsored by Heintzelman Funeral Home

William Perez Clase, 25, of Bethlehem Twp.

William Perez Clase (1999 – 2024)

William Perez Clase, 25, of Bethlehem Township, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024 at St. Luke’s Hospital-Anderson Campus, Bethlehem Township.Clase William was born in New York, N.Y., on April 23, 1999 to Jose L. Perez and Tomasa (Clase) Perez, with whom he resided. He was a teller at Chase Manhattan Bank. William was a member of Christian Pentecostal, Bethlehem Township. He loved everything cars.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his parents, he is survived by brothers: Wilder (Merian) Perez of Bethlehem, Wellington (Alyse) Perez of Brooklyn, N.Y.; paternal grandparent: Venerada Perez of the Dominican Republic; uncles: Jose R. Perez of Massachusetts, Miguel A. Perez of Massachusetts; maternal grandparents: Felicia Clase of Bronx, N.Y., Angel Clase of Bronx, N.Y.; aunt: Arelis Clase of Bronx, N.Y.; uncles: Miguel Clase and Mateo Clase.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to William’s visitation period from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 1 p.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

