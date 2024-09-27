William Perez Clase, 25, of Bethlehem Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

William Perez Clase (1999 – 2024)

William Perez Clase, 25, of Bethlehem Township, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024 at St. Luke’s Hospital-Anderson Campus, Bethlehem Township. William was born in New York, N.Y., on April 23, 1999 to Jose L. Perez and Tomasa (Clase) Perez, with whom he resided. He was a teller at Chase Manhattan Bank. William was a member of Christian Pentecostal, Bethlehem Township. He loved everything cars.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his parents, he is survived by brothers: Wilder (Merian) Perez of Bethlehem, Wellington (Alyse) Perez of Brooklyn, N.Y.; paternal grandparent: Venerada Perez of the Dominican Republic; uncles: Jose R. Perez of Massachusetts, Miguel A. Perez of Massachusetts; maternal grandparents: Felicia Clase of Bronx, N.Y., Angel Clase of Bronx, N.Y.; aunt: Arelis Clase of Bronx, N.Y.; uncles: Miguel Clase and Mateo Clase.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to William’s visitation period from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 1 p.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.