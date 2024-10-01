Local Pub Closes Its Doors

A well-known pub in Lower Saucon Township has closed its doors after more than a decade of serving food and drink.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A well-known pub in Lower Saucon Township has closed its doors after more than a decade of serving food and drink.

The owners of the Belmont Inne on Old Philadelphia Pike announced on Facebook last week that their last day in business would be Saturday, Sept. 28.

“We’ve had many good times and met many great people,” wrote Gino and Kim Russo, who owned the establishment for 11 years. “We have decided to move on to the next chapter of our lives. We wish all of you the best and would like to thank each and every one of you for your friendship, patronage and understanding. Thank you all for being a part of our lives.”

In dozens of comments, patrons and friends expressed support for the Russos, along with sadness that the business would be closing.

“There will never be another place like The Belmont Inne!” commented Damian Righi. “You guys made a difference in a lot of people’s lives, whether you knew it or not!”

“We will miss you,” commented JoAnne Stull. “Best of everything as you begin your next chapter.”

The Russos told Channel 69 News last week that their children are planning to sell the property, and that they have been in talks to potentially sell the bar’s liquor license to Sheetz, which has proposed construction of a gas station and convenience store nearby at the Saucon Valley Square shopping center on Rt. 378.

Gino Russo is also involved with the local service organization Bikers Against Bullies, and he plans to continue in his role there, he told the news station.

The Belmont Inne property dates from the mid-19th century and has been home to a number of restaurants and other dining establishments over the years.