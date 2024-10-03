Ice Rink at SteelStacks Returns for Third Season

The Ice Rink at SteelStacks presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital will return for its third season, beginning Friday, Nov. 22, 2024.

The Ice Rink at SteelStacks presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital will return for its third season, beginning Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. The outdoor ice rink, located at SteelStacks in Bethlehem, will offer public skating sessions, group outings and private event hosting through Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, a news release said.

The rink will also host a variety of special events throughout the season, including:

*Non-holiday Mondays: Kids 12 and under skate for half price at the 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. sessions.

*Student Nights: Dec. 3, 10 and 17, students with a valid ID skate for $2 off at the 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. sessions.

*21+ Nights: Dec. 5, 12 and 19 at 8 p.m. the rink will be open only for skaters aged 21 and over. There will be featured drink specials and a live DJ.

Theme nights will take place throughout the season, including Bridgerton Skate, Elf Skate, Beyonce Skate and more, the release said. All theme nights take place at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. unless otherwise advertised.

For those looking to celebrate a birthday or host a private event at the Ice Rink at SteelStacks, birthday party packages and private skate sessions are available. For more information about these options, contact Programming Specialist Alexis Kuczek at



