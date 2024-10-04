Gaze at Stars at Northampton Co. Park

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

A free stargazing program will be held Friday, Oct. 11 at Delps Park in Lehigh Township, Northampton County. The event, sponsored by the Northampton County Parks and Recreation Division, will take place from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 1200 Delps Park Road, Danielsville.

East Stroudsburg University’s Professor of Physics and Resident Astronomer Dr. David Buckley will lead the program, which will feature telescopic views of the First Quarter Moon and Saturn’s rings. Attendees may also have the opportunity to view the Great Hercules Star Cluster and the Ring Nebula, depending on weather conditions. Dr. Buckley will also provide insights into the constellations Scorpius, Sagittarius, Cygnus the Swan, Lyra the Harp, the Big Dipper, the North Star, Cassiopeia and Pegasus.

The program is for adults and children six and older. Attendees are advised to dress appropriately for the weather and bring a lawn chair or blanket, binoculars and a flashlight to use when returning to their cars.

While the program is free, participants must register online in advance.

The program will be canceled in the event of inclement weather or overcast skies. Registered participants will be notified if the program is canceled via email the afternoon of Oct. 11.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.