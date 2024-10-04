Pandora Expands Saucon Valley Store

Pandora will celebrate the grand opening of its newly expanded store at Promenade Saucon Valley on Friday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m.

Pandora will celebrate the grand opening of its newly expanded store at Promenade Saucon Valley on Friday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. The event will launch a grand opening promotional giveaway, in which guests will have a chance to win a jewelry prize package valued at over $150 when they stop by the store and enter through Oct. 20.

Located between Altar’d State and Sleep Number, the expanded Pandora store boasts more than twice the floor space of its previous location.

For more information about the grand opening and the expanded Pandora store, visit the Promenade Saucon Valley website.

A Five Guys Burgers & Fries also just opened at the shopping center in Center Valley.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.