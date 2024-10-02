Burger Chain Announces Opening Date in Center Valley

A popular burger restaurant has announced that its new location at the Promenade Saucon Valley will open this weekend.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries will open in the Upper Saucon Township lifestyle center this Saturday, Oct. 5 at 10:30 a.m., according to a Promenade email.

The restaurant was originally scheduled to open last month, but the opening was postponed.

The new Five Guys is located at 3045 Center Valley Parkway, Center Valley, PA 18034. Within the shopping center, it is located next to uBreakiFix and European Wax Center, near The Patio. Its hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, according to a sign that hung in the window.

Other Five Guys restaurants in the area are located in Lower Nazareth Township, Hanover Township (Lehigh County), Whitehall Township and South Whitehall Township.

According to the Promenade email, another new restaurant–Great Greek Mediterranean Grill–is scheduled to open later this month.

The email indicated that Mason’s Lobster Rolls, which was originally expected to open this fall, is now scheduled to open in January.

For a center directory, information about upcoming events and more, visit the Promenade Saucon Valley website.