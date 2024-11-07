Bethlehem’s Christkindlmarkt Returns for 2024 Season

Christkindlmarkt at SteelStacks in Bethlehem, Pa., will return this holiday season, offering a unique family-friendly event celebrating the spirit of the season.

Christkindlmarkt at SteelStacks in Bethlehem, Pa., will return this holiday season, offering a unique family-friendly event celebrating the spirit of the season. Named one of the best holiday markets in the US by Travel + Leisure, the market runs from Friday, Nov. 15 to Sunday, Dec. 22.

The market will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays and Thursdays (starting Dec. 5) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visitors can browse a variety of handmade works by artisans from across the nation, including Käthe Wohlfahrt; a company which is known for handcrafted ornaments, nutcrackers and collectibles from Germany. Christkindlmarkt offers a festive atmosphere and holiday cheer.

Christkindlmarkt 2024 is presented by Univest Financial and is held at PNC Plaza at SteelStacks in Bethlehem.

Tickets can be purchased online. For more information, visit Steelstacks.org.

