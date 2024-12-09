Blood Bank Hosting Raffle to Boost Platelet Donations

Miller-Keystone Blood Center is urging community members to donate platelets this December by hosting a raffle with a chance to win one of three e-gift cards.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Miller-Keystone Blood Center (MKBC) is urging community members to donate platelets this December by hosting a raffle with a chance to win one of three e-gift cards. The gift cards, valued at $500, $250 and $250, can be used at over 135 merchants.

The raffle aims to address the seasonal decline in blood donations; a critical concern given the constant need for approximately 350 blood donations daily to meet the transfusion needs of regional hospitals, according to Keith Vogrin, Director of Marketing at MKBC.

“This time of year is a challenging time for community blood centers, as holiday activity combined with accidents, inclement weather and seasonal illnesses,” Vogrin explained. He emphasized that blood donations are crucial for treating cancer patients, premature babies, accident victims, surgery and transplant patients, and individuals with inherited blood disorders.

Platelets, a vital component of blood used in lifesaving treatments, have a shelf life of only seven days, making consistent donations essential, added Krista Hill, MKBC Community Engagement Manager.

To participate in the raffle, individuals can donate platelets at any MKBC Donor Center or satellite location throughout December. New platelet donors will receive two promotional entries, while existing donors will receive one entry for their first donation and two entries for any subsequent platelet donations during the month.

Miller-Keystone Blood Center is the blood provider for several major healthcare systems in the region, including St. Luke’s University Health Network, Geisinger Health System, Grand View Health, Tower Health and Lehigh Valley Health Network.

“When you donate with Miller-Keystone Blood Center, your donation remains right here in your community, helping your family, friends and neighbors,” Vogrin said.

Those interested in donating platelets can schedule an appointment by calling 800-B-A-DONOR (223-6667), visiting the MKBC website at GIVEaPINT.org or scheduling through the MKBC Donor Mobile App.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.