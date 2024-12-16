BCCC: MLT Program Applications Are Opening

Prospective students are being encouraged to apply as soon as Bucks County Community College has opened the application process for its Medical Laboratory Technician program. The next cohort starts on May 27, 2025 and runs through July 2, 2026.

The college accepts students on a rolling basis, filling seats as they become available. Once all seats are filled, the application window closes.

The Medical Laboratory Technician program at BCCC is a 68-credit associate degree program that prepares students to enter the profession of medical laboratory science. Program graduates will be able to perform complex tests, analyze results and ensure the accuracy of lab findings using state-of-the-art equipment.

The program is accredited by the National Accrediting Agency for Clinical Laboratory Sciences (NAACLS) and is taught by experienced professionals. Classes are held at the Epstein Campus at Lower Bucks in Bristol.

Applicants must complete 30 general education credits before applying for MLT. Prerequisite classes are offered online or at any of the college’s campuses.

As the demand for healthcare services continues to grow, there is a severe shortage of qualified MLTs, which is being felt in local hospitals and clinics.

“Medical lab technicians are the backbone of our healthcare system, yet they often work behind the scenes,” said Dean of Health Sciences Constance Corrigan, Ed. D. at Bucks County Community College. “We recently produced a new MLT program video, filmed at Doylestown Hospital, highlighting the crucial work they do and emphasizing the growing demand for trained professionals in this field.”

Employment opportunities for MLTs are projected to grow at a faster than average rate across the country. The U.S. Department of Labor projects a 9 percent increase in jobs in the Philadelphia metropolitan area by 2030.

BCCC also offers a Medical Lab Technician pathway for individuals who already hold a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, bio-medical or biology. This pathway allows students to quickly become qualified to work in a clinical laboratory department.

For information about the MLT program and application details, visit the MLT program page or call 215-968-8353.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.