Mexican Restaurant Expands Into Hellertown

5 days ago
by Josh Popichak
Tacos

A Mexican restaurant with an established local following has expanded its footprint to include a Hellertown location that has begun offering takeout and delivery.

Lu Taqueria began as a mobile operation with a setup along Rt. 378 and later transitioned to a brick-and-mortar location in downtown Bethlehem. On Saturday the eatery began offering a limited menu at Smoothie & T Bar at 56 W. Water Street, Hellertown, which is owned by Lu Taqueria co-owner Elisa Batista.

According to a Jan. 8 Facebook post, a limited menu that includes tacos and burritos is available from Smoothie & T Bar Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Online orders may be placed at LuTaqueriaPa.com by selecting the Hellertown location from the Store Locator, which is under “More” in the website’s navigation bar.

Parking is available behind the building.

For more information, visit LuTaqueriaPa.com.

Tacos

Credit: Lu Taqueria

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

