No Rain Date, Ep. 41: Maple Street Woodworking’s Phil Kochsmeier

Welcome to Episode 41 of No Rain Date, your weekly podcast featuring local news and interviews. This week, publisher and NRD host Josh Popichak is joined by Phil Kochsmeier, owner of Maple Street Woodworking in Hellertown. A Saucon Valley native, Phil learned his craft while living in Cedarville, Ohio, where he opened his first store. Now a master woodworker and entrepreneur, he discusses his dual passions for furniture-making and selling lumber in a chat you’ll find both informative and inspiring. As always, Josh has a roundup of the biggest headlines from another busy news week.

