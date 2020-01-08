What’s on the Menus for Hellertown-Lower Saucon Restaurant Week?

It’s time to again celebrate great food close to home with delicious deals at local restaurants. The Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce’s twice-yearly Hellertown-Lower Saucon Restaurant Week is Jan. 12-18, and a record 16 eateries and other establishments are participating in it.
For your convenience, their menus and discounts are posted below, along with addresses and phone numbers. Please note that making reservations–if accepted–is typically recommended due to the popularity of Restaurant Week. Also note that some establishments are offering dinner deals only, while other deals are available all day or at other particular times only. In some cases separate lunch and dinner menus are being offered. For more information before you go, call the business or visit their website or social media page (if available).
Be sure to also visit the Saucon Source Facebook page and comment what your favorite local meal is for a chance to win a gift card bundle from the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce! One winner will be drawn at random on Monday, Jan. 13 and will receive a $10 Mystical Treatsss Cafe gift card and a $25 gift certificate from Ella’s Ristorante.
Black River Farms Vineyard & Winery
2472 Black River Road, Bethlehem, PA | 484-935-1011
Braveheart Highland Pub
430 Main St., Hellertown, PA | 610-838-6555
DiMaio’s Family Ristorante & Pizzeria
27 Main St., Hellertown, PA | 610-838-8004
Ella’s Ristorante & Pizzeria
639 Main St., Hellertown, PA | 610-748-1020
Hellertown Crossroads Hotel
1443 Main St., Hellertown, PA | 610-838-8278
Hop Hill Brewing Co.
1988 Blair Ave., Bethlehem, PA
Lost Tavern Brewing
782 Main St., Hellertown, PA | 484-851-3980
McDonald’s of Hellertown
14 Main St., Hellertown, PA | 610-838-7578
Mystical Treatsss Cafe
1310 Main St., Hellertown, PA | 484-851-3700
Papa John’s-Hellertown
1236 Main St., Hellertown, PA | 610-838-7272
Springtown Inn
3258 Rt. 212, Springtown, PA | 610-346-7262
Taps Tavern
3731 Rt. 378, Bethlehem, PA | 610-748-7100
The Beam Yard (Steel Club)
700 Linden Ave., Hellertown, PA | 610-838-7018
Vassi’s Drive-In
1666 Main St., Hellertown, PA | 610-838-1877
Wings on Main Sports Bar & Grille
605 Main St., Hellertown, PA | 610-760-3305
Ye Olde Spring Valley Tavern
1355 Station Ave., Bethlehem, PA | 484-851-3594