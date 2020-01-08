What’s on the Menus for Hellertown-Lower Saucon Restaurant Week?

It’s time to again celebrate great food close to home with delicious deals at local restaurants. The Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce’s twice-yearly Hellertown-Lower Saucon Restaurant Week is Jan. 12-18, and a record 16 eateries and other establishments are participating in it.

For your convenience, their menus and discounts are posted below, along with addresses and phone numbers. Please note that making reservations–if accepted–is typically recommended due to the popularity of Restaurant Week. Also note that some establishments are offering dinner deals only, while other deals are available all day or at other particular times only. In some cases separate lunch and dinner menus are being offered. For more information before you go, call the business or visit their website or social media page (if available).

Be sure to also visit the Saucon Source Facebook page and comment what your favorite local meal is for a chance to win a gift card bundle from the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce! One winner will be drawn at random on Monday, Jan. 13 and will receive a $10 Mystical Treatsss Cafe gift card and a $25 gift certificate from Ella’s Ristorante.

Black River Farms Vineyard & Winery

2472 Black River Road, Bethlehem, PA | 484-935-1011

Braveheart Highland Pub

430 Main St., Hellertown, PA | 610-838-6555

DiMaio’s Family Ristorante & Pizzeria

27 Main St., Hellertown, PA | 610-838-8004

Ella’s Ristorante & Pizzeria

639 Main St., Hellertown, PA | 610-748-1020

Hellertown Crossroads Hotel

1443 Main St., Hellertown, PA | 610-838-8278

Hop Hill Brewing Co.

1988 Blair Ave., Bethlehem, PA

Lost Tavern Brewing

782 Main St., Hellertown, PA | 484-851-3980

McDonald’s of Hellertown

14 Main St., Hellertown, PA | 610-838-7578

Mystical Treatsss Cafe

1310 Main St., Hellertown, PA | 484-851-3700

Papa John’s-Hellertown

1236 Main St., Hellertown, PA | 610-838-7272

Springtown Inn

3258 Rt. 212, Springtown, PA | 610-346-7262

Taps Tavern

3731 Rt. 378, Bethlehem, PA | 610-748-7100

The Beam Yard (Steel Club)

700 Linden Ave., Hellertown, PA | 610-838-7018

Vassi’s Drive-In

1666 Main St., Hellertown, PA | 610-838-1877

Wings on Main Sports Bar & Grille

605 Main St., Hellertown, PA | 610-760-3305

Ye Olde Spring Valley Tavern

1355 Station Ave., Bethlehem, PA | 484-851-3594