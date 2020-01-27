Facade Grants Available to Main Street, Other Businesses in Hellertown

If you own a property on Main, Water or Front streets in Hellertown that could perhaps look a bit better, there’s an added incentive for you to consider making improvements to it you should know about.

The Borough of Hellertown has announced that another round of grant money is available from its Facade and Streetscape Grant Program to owners of businesses or property owners where businesses are or will be located within several designated areas.

Grants are available to properties along Main Street from Walnut Street through Kichline Avenue; along Water Street from Front Street to Delaware Avenue; and along the length of Front Street from East Thomas Avenue to Walnut Street.

Grants are awarded for exterior improvements on street-facing sides of properties such as the addition of lighting or awnings, painting, brickwork updates or woodwork repairs.

The program offers matching grants, meaning eligible property and/or business owners whose grant applications are approved will receive one dollar in facade grant money for every dollar they invest, up to $10,000.

The borough’s program also offers up to $3,000 in grant funding for streetscape-level improvements to downtown properties, with successful applicants receiving $1 in facade grant money for every $2 they invest.

“Grants are awarded based on project merit,” borough manager Cathy Hartranft said in a news release about the funding. Projects are rated using a point system in terms of their quality, design and level of visual impact.

“Both businesses and property owners of commercial properties are eligible to apply,” Hartranft added.

Funding for the borough’s Facade and Streetscape Program is provided by the Northampton County Department of Community and Economic Development via a grant allocated from their Community Investment Partnership Program (CIPP).

Anyone interested in learning more about facade grants can find more information online at HellertownBorough.org or at Hellertown Borough Hall, 685 Main St., Hellertown, which is open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“I look forward to administering this program that will help enhance the business district, benefiting this community’s individual businesses and changing the face of our downtown as a whole,” Hartranft said.