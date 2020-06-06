Doris H. Diehl, 91, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Doris H. Diehl, 91, of Hellertown, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. She was the wife of the late Ray R. Diehl, who died Nov. 13, 2008. They celebrated 57 years of marriage prior to Ray’s death. She was born in Bethlehem on Dec. 26, 1928 to the late George and Irma (Peters) Hower. Doris was a member of First United Church of Christ, Hellertown, and directed vacation church school for several years. She graduated from Temple University Hospital and was employed by the Philadelphia Hospital for Contagious Disease, and later at St. Luke’s Hospital, Bethlehem, in the maternity ward. She also worked as a substitute school nurse for the Saucon Valley School District. Her early interest in community affairs led her to serve on the National Headquarters Committee to introduce UNICEF to the Lehigh Valley. She was one of the many residents who were instrumental in establishing a library in Hellertown. She was also one of the many braille transcribers for the Library of Congress, transcribing books and other educational material for several states.

SURVIVORS

Loving children: Mark D. Diehl (Kelli McNees) of Conroe, Texas, Gretchen E. Diehl (Leroy Wagner) of Myerstown.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her church, 501 Northampton St., Hellertown, PA 18055 and/or Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.