Promenade Shops Begin Reopening, But Movie Theater’s Fate in Doubt

With the Lehigh Valley’s transition from the red phase of Pennsylvania’s coronavirus reopening to yellow, retail and restaurants in the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley began to come out of a two-and-a-half month hibernation Friday.

Outdoor dining at tables spread apart to allow for social distancing is now permitted at the Upper Saucon Township lifestyle center’s various eateries, which since late March had only been permitted to sell food for takeout or curbside pickup. Many local restaurants have either created or expanded outdoor dining areas in response to the new rules.

Other stores also reopened although some are now operating by appointment only, and all retailers must limit the number of customers that are permitted inside their establishments as well as follow other health and safety precautions.

Unfortunately, it’s unclear if one of the most popular businesses in the outdoor shopping complex–the AMC Theatres-owned Promenade 16 cineplex–will reopen at all.

It was reported by CNBC earlier this week that AMC said it has “substantial doubt” it can remain in business as a result of the coronavirus shutdown, with major delays in the release of new films predicted to add to the company’s financial woes.

There was no reference to AMC’s problems in a news release put out by the Promenade Shops to promote the reopening that began Friday.

“The Promenade is committed to the well-being of its shoppers, retailers and communities we serve,” it said.

In addition to following both CDC and World Health Organization protocols, the Promenade Shops said its cleaning staff are continuing to work “diligently” on sanitizing and disinfecting throughout the day. In addition to common areas, surfaces with frequent guest contact are prioritized.

“Additionally, temporary curbside pick-up zones have been designated throughout the center for shopper convenience, as well as extensions of patio space for restaurant use,” the news release noted.

Restaurants are continuing to offer curbside pickup and delivery services.

During the yellow phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s executive order, the Promenade Shops are operating under modified business hours of Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., although some retailers and restaurants may have other hours of operation. For additional information about the reopening, visit ThePromenadeShopsatSauconValle y.com.

The yellow phase of the reopening is the second of three phases, and it is unclear how long Lehigh and Northampton counties will be yellow before going green.

Due to having high COVID-19 case counts and other factors, the counties were among the last to move from red to yellow under the governor’s reopening plan.

Wolf on Friday announced that 12 counties that are currently in the yellow phase will move to the green phase on June 12. Among them is Carbon County, which has reported relatively few cases of the potentially fatal disease.

The other counties that will move to the green phase next week are Adams, Beaver, Columbia, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, Northumberland, Union, Wayne, Wyoming and York.