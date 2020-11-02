Reminder: Some Hellertown Voters Have a New Polling Station

If you live in Hellertown borough and normally vote at the Saucon Valley Community Center on Northampton Street, be aware that you will be voting in a different location Tuesday.

The Northampton County Office of Voter Registration announced over the summer that it was moving the polling station for the borough’s third ward–which includes neighborhoods such as Mountainview–from the SVCC to Saucon Valley High School.

The high school will perform double duty on Election Day, as it was already a polling place for residents of Lower Saucon Township District #1.

If you are a township resident who has voted at the high school in the past you will continue to do so on Tuesday, however, you should be aware that voting will take place in the gym.

Voting previously occurred in the board meeting room in the school’s science wing.

Saucon Valley School District superintendent Dr. Craig Butler issued a statement Monday in which he assured individuals who will be voting at the high school or working the polls there that the gymnasium has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, and will be deeply cleaned once again following the election.

The high school is currently closed for 14 days, after five coronavirus cases were confirmed there within a week’s time.

No other changes were made by the county to polling stations in either Hellertown borough or Lower Saucon Township in advance of the Nov. 3 election.

More information about how to vote–including information for first-time voters–can be found on the Northampton County website’s voter registration page.

Registered voters in Pennsylvania who aren’t sure where to vote can find their polling station by using the state’s online portal.

Individuals who you experience a problem voting or need information Tuesday should call the state’s Election Day hotline at 1-877-868-3772.

A representative can answer questions about polling place locations, voter registration status and voter rights, as well as take complaints.

Polls in Pennsylvania will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Turnout is predicted to be heavy, although the fact that millions of residents have already voted by mail-in ballot will likely lessen it somewhat.

Individuals who planned to vote by mail but now wish to cast a ballot in person should bring the paper ballot they received from the county with them to have it spoiled by the Judge of Elections at their polling station. Failure to do will result in a requirement to vote via provisional ballot.

The results of Tuesday’s in election may not be known for days due to the volume of mail-in ballots and the fact that counting them cannot begin until Tuesday, per state law.

Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar said she is encouraging all counties to begin counting mail-in ballots on Tuesday, although some counties have said they won’t begin that process until Wednesday.

More information for Pennsylvania voters can be found at VotesPa.com.