Explore Holidays Past with Lehigh Valley Passport to History

Lehigh Valley Passport to History has the ultimate holiday experience for local history enthusiasts.

The partnership of historic sites in Northampton and Lehigh counties has put together a list of fun and historic holiday events in the Lehigh Valley area for folks to enjoy.

Please note that the organizers of the following events are working hard to keep visitors safe and comply with CDC and state health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Crowd sizes may be limited, and social distancing and mask-wearing will be required at the sites. Please check with individual sites before visiting for information and guidelines.

1803 House (Emmaus)

Join the historic 1803 House for their “Old Fashioned Christmas” event this Saturday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This year’s event will be held completely outside, but the following activities will still be available for visitors to enjoy:

A free tree ornament kit for children to craft at home.

Hand-made decorated Douglas fir holiday wreaths will be for sale (or buy your own to decorate at home).

Drive-by “Very Merrie Wine Pull.”

How were wreaths decorated in 1803? Stop by for a demonstration.

The “1803 House Church Baby” and other holiday items will be available for purchase.

Camel’s Hump Farm (Bethlehem)

Camel’s Hump Farm has a packed schedule of holiday events for visitors to enjoy this month. Note that the following events require registration, since space is limited due to COVID-19 mitigation measures.

On Saturday, Dec. 12 from 2 to 3:30 p.m., join the farm for their Fairy Tales in the Forest event, where visitors will be guided along a fairy tale hike through the Enchanted Arboretum. Hikers will also have the opportunity to make a nature craft or fairy house.

Each Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon the farm hosts their Stewardship Saturdays event. Visitors who wish to participate should dress for the weather, and bring their own gloves and tools if possible.

The farm offers weekly family nature walks every Sunday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Visitors will learn about the different habitats of the nature center during the hike, and they will make a craft.

Fireside chats are hosted on the second Sunday of each month from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The event is a great opportunity to learn about the history of Archibald Johnston, who was the first mayor of the City of Bethlehem; Bethlehem Steel; Camel’s Hump Farm; and a new topic each week.

Historic Bethlehem Museum and Sites (Bethlehem)

A Lehigh Valley holiday season wouldn’t be complete without a visit to historic Bethlehem. A brand new event, “Christmas in the Quarter” is being held this year in the Colonial Industrial Quarter at 459 Old York Road.

The event runs every Thursday through Sunday until Dec. 27. Hours vary by day, so visit the website to plan out your trip.

Each day of the event will feature fun activities and workshops for the whole family. Fans of the Christmas City will want to check out the historic buildings at night, as they will be illuminated for the first time ever.

Horse-drawn carriage rides, the Burnside greens sale and market, and plenty of other holiday events will continue to take place throughout December.

Credit: Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites

Jacobsburg Historical Society (Nazareth)

The Jacobsburg Historical Society is excited to announce the upcoming “A Very Special Christmas at Boulton” event.

Those interested are invited to visit the 1832 J. Joseph Henry mansion and the Pennsylvania Longrifle Museum, which will be decorated for the holidays.

The event will feature unique exhibits and displays inside the Henry family’s original summer kitchen and its carriage and sleigh barn. Colonial crafters will participate in demonstrations in the Early American Craft Center, where visitors can also enjoy refreshments including the famous Jacobsburg Brew.

Visitors can also stop by and explore the log cabin gunshop of Nicholas Hawk, who was one of the most talented makers of Pennsylvania longrifles in the 19th century.

The event takes place on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 13 from noon to 4 p.m.

Lower Saucon Township Historical Society

The Lower Saucon Township Historical Society doesn’t have any plans for in-person events this holiday season. However, they have a new online gift shop where supporters and history buffs can shop for books about Saucon Valley history, toys, cards and more.

Proceeds from the online shop will benefit the Lutz-Franklin Schoolhouse Museum, which is a restored one-room schoolhouse located on Countryside Lane in the township.

Moravian Historical Society (Nazareth)

The Moravian Historical Society is currently running its “Christmas in Miniature: 100 Years of Moravian Nativities” exhibit through Jan. 16, 2021.

The exhibit is a celebration of the Moravian putz tradition. It features historic Moravian putz collections from the 1850s through the 1970s and includes many rarely-seen objects.

This year’s display is housed in the historic 1740 Gray Cottage, which is the oldest Moravian structure in North America.

Free tickets can be reserved on the historical society’s website.

On Saturday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the historical society will host its annual “Christmas in Nazareth” holiday festival.

The festivities will be held on the lawn of the 1740-1743 Whitefield House, and will include holiday crafts, music, historic walking tours, family-friendly activities and seasonal food and drinks.