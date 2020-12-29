Police: Man Told Boy ‘Shooting People is Best’ and ‘You’re Next’

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say they are investigating an incident in which a man allegedly directed threatening language at a 10-year-old boy in Upper Bucks County.

In a news release Monday, police said the alleged incident occurred on the afternoon of Dec. 4 on N. Old Bethlehem Pike in Milford Township.

“The suspect put his arm around the victim and asked the victim if he had ever killed someone,” police said in the news release. “The suspect then related that shooting people is the best and that he was next.”

Police did not identify the man in the news release, but said their investigation into the alleged terroristic threat is continuing.