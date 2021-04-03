Adam C. Dembrosky, 54, of Bethlehem Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Adam C. Dembrosky, 54, of Bethlehem Township died Friday, April 2, 2021 at St. Luke’s Anderson Campus, Easton. He was born in Fountain Hill on Oct. 1, 1966 to Bernadine P. (Poehler) Poczak of Bethlehem Township and the late Alex W. Poczak. He owned and operated Picasso and Sons Auto Detailing, Hellertown. Adam enjoyed working on and racing cars.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his mother; faithful companion: Zepplin; fiancé: Jody A. Mitchell of Bethlehem Township; son: Adam James Dembrosky of Allentown; stepchildren: Nicole T. Schafer, Tyler S. Mitchell, both of Bethlehem; siblings: Robert A. Dembrosky in Los Angeles, Michael D. Dembrosky, Terry M. Winter both of Bethlehem, Tammy A. (Jonathan) Royer of Mechanicsburg, Terence E. (Lynne Madnick) Poczak of Rockville, Md.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021 and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The Thursday morning calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Please make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 and/or St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.