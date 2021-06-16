Perkasie on Alert Following Black Bear Sightings

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

The borough of Perkasie had surprise visitors of the bruin variety Tuesday evening.

Police issued a statement via their Crimewatch website that a series of black bear sightings which began at 8:20 p.m. had concerned residents.

Authorities said the first reported sighting was for two bears in the area of Ridge Road.

“Subsequent sightings only observed one bear and moved through the borough, with the last sighting crossing Callowhill Street near Third Street in the direction of the creek,” the statement said.

Police added that officers continued to check the area in which the last reported sighting occurred until after darkness fell.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission was notified of the sightings, police stated.

Police encouraged residents to familiarize themselves with bear safety tips by visiting the Game Commission’s website, which features a page titled “Living with Pennsylvania Black Bears.”

The page lists the following recommendations for Pennsylvanias who encounter black bears: