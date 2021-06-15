Pursuit That Began on Rt. 248 Ends With Driver’s Death: Police

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A pursuit by state troopers on Northampton County roads Tuesday ended with the death of the driver who was allegedly fleeing them, injuries to another motorist and damage to numerous vehicles the fleeing driver struck, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast said.

State police identified the driver as 24-year-old Jimmy Nguyen of Nazareth.

Police said the pursuit began shortly after 2 p.m., when a trooper from the Belfast barracks attempted to stop Nguyen at Rt. 238 and Rt. 33 in Lower Nazareth Township.

Nguyen, who police said was driving a Lexus IS250, “failed to stop and attempted to flee, striking a vehicle exiting out of Wegmans Drive” near the interchange, police said.

Authorities said Nguyen then led troopers on a chase through several municipalities as he traveled south on Rt. 248 before turning west onto Newburg Road and proceeding into Bath borough.

Police said Nguyen then returned to Rt. 248, traveling eastbound toward Nazareth borough.

As he was fleeing troopers, police said Nguyen was allegedly driving at “a high rate of speed.”

Near the intersection of Rt. 248 and Jandy Boulevard in Nazareth, police said Nguyen lost control of his vehicle and traveled into the opposing lane of travel, clipping a Toyota RAV4 before he struck a Mercedes SUV and then a concrete barrier.

Police said the Mercedes SUV then spun 180 degrees and struck a Nissan Rogue in the road.

Nguyen, who police said was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release.

Police said the driver of the Mercedes he struck suffered “moderate injuries” and was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment.

State police said they were assisted at the accident scene–which was outside the entrance to a local cement plant–by the Pennsylvania State Police’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist (CARS) unit and by their forensic services unit.

Lehigh Valley Live reported that the cause and manner of Nguyen’s death are under investigation by the Northampton County coroner’s office.