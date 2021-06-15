State Rep. Opens Satellite Office in Fountain Hill

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

State Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-133, Lehigh) has announced new satellite office hours at Fountain Hill Borough Hall, which is located at 941 Long Street in the borough.

The satellite office will be staffed by a member of McNeill’s district office and will serve residents of Fountain Hill, Salisbury Township and West Bethlehem, McNeill said in a news release Tuesday.

Credit: Office of State Representative Jeanne McNeill

For the convenience of residents, McNeill said she will hold satellite office hours from 9 a.m. until noon every Friday inside Fountain Hill Borough Hall.

“For residents in the southwestern parts of the community, this satellite office provides for easier access to the services we’re able to offer at the Whitehall location,” McNeill said. “I’ve heard from so many people who have found the Fountain Hill office to be a convenient option, and I’m pleased to be able continuing these hours at an alternative location.”

McNeill said residents who plan to stop by the satellite office will need to first check in at a new reception window inside borough hall, due to enhanced security measures.

“It’s as simple as letting the receptionist know you’ve dropped in to see someone with Rep. McNeill’s office, and you’ll be allowed inside,” McNeill said.

McNeill reminded constituents that her Whitehall office is located at 1080 Schadt Avenue inside the ReMax building. The office is located on the far left side when walking in the front door. Normal business hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. Residents are welcome in-person at both offices, so long as they are wearing a face mask.

More information about services and operating days and hours at either the Whitehall office or the new satellite Fountain Hill office is available by calling 610-266-1273 or visiting McNeill’s website.

The 133rd legislative district includes parts of Lehigh County, including West Bethlehem, the townships of Hanover, Salisbury (Wards 1, 2 and part of 3) and Whitehall (Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9 and 12) and all of the boroughs of Catasauqua, Coplay and Fountain Hill.