SUV Damaged in Hit-and-Run on I-78 in Lower Saucon: Troopers

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

A 2015 Lexus GX460 was damaged and its driver no doubt shaken following a hit-and-run accident that occurred near mile marker 70.1 on I-78 east in Lower Saucon Township, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast said Tuesday.

In a crash report, troopers said the hit-and-run happened June 7 at around 11:40 a.m.

The driver of the Lexus–who police said was a 58-year-old woman from Sinking Spring, Berks County–was reportedly traveling in the left lane when the driver of an unidentified vehicle attempted to merge into her lane and came into contact with her vehicle.

The crash report noted that the Lexus sustained “cosmetic damage along the entire length of (its) right side.”

While the driver of the Lexus SUV pulled over on the highway’s right shoulder, the driver of the vehicle that struck her “continued traveling east on Interstate 78,” police said.

The woman from Sinking Spring was not injured in the accident, the crash report said, and she was able to drive her vehicle away from the scene of the accident.

Troopers did not provide a description of the offending vehicle, if one was available.