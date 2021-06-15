Grace E. Wernett, 94, of Bethlehem Township (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Grace E. Wernett, 94, of Bethlehem Township, died Monday, June 14, 2021 at Old Orchard Health Care, Bethlehem Township. She was the wife of the late Charles T. Wernett, who died on June 15, 1965. She was born in New Orleans, La., on July 29, 1926 to the late Percy and Iris (Ricke) Libby. Grace was a communications director at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill, for more than 30 years until her retirement. She was of the Catholic faith. Grace enjoyed baking and sewing.

SURVIVORS

Children: Cheryl A. Kalman of Bethlehem, Charles T. (Wendy) of Hellertown, Lawrence W. (Eileen) of Bethlehem; sisters: Joyce Grey in Louisiana, Marilyn Rushing in Texas, Iris L. Salzer in Louisiana; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son: Jay H., who died on June 13, 2021; siblings: Patricia Hrivnac, Melba Hickman, Leonard, Howard, George Libby.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to attend a shared visitation period for Grace and her son, Jay, from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 325 Chestnut St., Suite 1120, Philadelphia, PA 19106.