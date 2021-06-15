Jay H. Wernett, 59, of Bethlehem Township (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Jay H. Wernett, 59, of Bethlehem Township, died Sunday, June 13, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Fountain Hill on March 21, 1962 to the late Grace E. Wernett of Bethlehem Township, who died June 14, and the late Charles T. Wernett. Jay served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during peacetime. He was a mechanic at Krock’s Sales and Service in Newburg for 12 years and worked at Jeff’s Automotive, Bethlehem Township, as a helper and custodial worker. Jay enjoyed classic rock and the Beatles.

SURVIVORS

Siblings: Cheryl A. Kalman of Bethlehem, Charles T. (Wendy) of Hellertown, Lawrence W. (Eileen) of Bethlehem; nieces and nephews.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to attend a shared visitation period for Jay and his mother, Grace E. Wernett, from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Allentown Rescue Mission, 355 Hamilton St., Allentown, PA 18101.