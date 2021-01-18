2 Pregnant Women Hurt in I-78 Hit-and-Run Crash Near Hellertown

Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast are investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred near the Hellertown exit on I-78 and left four people–including two pregnant women–with suspected minor injuries.

In a news release shared by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Monday, police said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday near mile marker 66.4, which is on the section of highway that passes through the City of Bethlehem.

Two couples–one from Hasbrouck Heights, N.J., and one from Easton–were traveling eastbound in a 2015 Honda CRX when another vehicle witnesses described as a 2007-2013 black Mercedes S-type sedan rear-ended them, police said.

The impact from the collision sent the victims’ vehicle across the highway’s left lane into the grassy median, where police said it rotated in a counterclockwise direction and rolled over, hit the median’s dividing wires and came to rest on its side facing west.

Once the vehicle came to a stop, the two men inside it were able to extricate themselves from it “and then pulled their pregnant wives from the vehicle,” the news release said.

All four adults were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in Fountain Hill for treatment of suspected minor injuries, according to police, who noted that the Mercedes S-type sedan would have sustained heavy driver side front end damage in the crash.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at the Belfast barracks at 610-759-6106 and request to speak to Tpr. Ryan Seiple. Informants may also anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or submitting information online. All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible to receive a cash reward for providing information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime or cold case or the location of a wanted person, fugitive or missing person.