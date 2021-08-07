Families Enjoy ‘Sunset Cinema’ in Dimmick Park (Photos)

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Credit: Chris Christian

As summer begins to wind down the days are also starting to grow noticeably shorter, which makes August an optimal time for enjoying movies outdoors.

That’s exactly what local residents were able to do Friday evening, when the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Mobile Technology Graphics showed the movie Paddington in the borough’s Dimmick Park.

“Sunset Cinema in the Park” has become a popular annual event, with the chamber screening free, family-friendly films in both Dimmick Park and Town Hall Park in Lower Saucon Township in July and August.

Families are encouraged to brink blankets or folding chairs for seating on the grass.

Snacks and refreshments are available for purchase.

If you missed the movie, but still want to enjoy a free, fun event in Dimmick Park, the final Music in the Park summer concert will be held Sunday, Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.

The local band Social Call will perform on the park stage, and refreshments/beverages will be available from several local food and drink purveyors, including Pancho’s Mexican Food Truck, The Wow Wagon, Rita’s Italian Ice, Black River Farms and Lost Tavern Brewing.

Photos by Chris Christian