Locals Flock to See Free Family-Friendly Film in Park (Photos)

Locals Flock to See Free Family-Friendly Film in Park

Movie Night

Credit: Chris Christian

A free movie night in Hellertown’s Dimmick Park July 17 was a treat for those who attended. The chamber of commerce event featured social distancing and other safety precautions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Amid a summer when many events have been canceled and popular local amenities like the Hellertown Pool are closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, one welcome bright spot was a free movie night held in Hellertown’s Dimmick Park on Friday, July 17.

The event featured social distancing to help attendees remain safe and was organized by the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce, with support from local businesses including presenting sponsor Mobile Technology Graphics, which provided the large screen that was used to show the PG-rated “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs.”

Other sponsors included Farmers Insurance Wimbish Agency of Hellertown (candy), Sam’s Club of Allentown (snacks) and the Hellertown Area Library (movie sponsor).

Rita’s Italian Ice of Hellertown was also on hand selling sweet relief from the summer heat, which began to abate as the movie began at 7 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, movie night attendees needed to wear face masks when not seated for the film and to maintain a social distance of six feet from members of other parties. A COVID-19 waiver of responsibility was also posted in the park for the event.

A second free movie night organized by the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber will be held Friday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. in Dimmick Park, with the featured film decided via popular vote in the discussion section of the Facebook event for Sunset Cinema in Dimmick Park.

Snacks and refreshments will be available for purchase, and guests should bring their own blankets or folding chairs for seating. Parking will be available in the Dewey Fire Company/Hellertown Pool lot, on Constitution Avenue and in the library parking lot.

Rita’s will return and be joined by Smokehouse Food Truck at the event, which will benefit the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber Scholarship Fund. The fund supports the future community and business leaders who are currently enrolled in the Saucon Valley School District.

Photos by Chris Christian

Rita’s Italian Ice of Hellertown was a popular refreshment stand at the movie night in the park.

There was plenty of room in which to spread out before the movie began.

Decisions, decisions…

Jessica O’Donnell, Executive Vice President for Affiliated Chambers at the GLVCC, enjoys a piece of pizza from DiMaio’s Family Ristorante & Pizzeria at the free movie night in the park. The Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber–which is part of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce–has been working hard to help promote and support the many Saucon Valley and other local businesses that have been impacted by the economic side effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Zac Estojak, VP of Operations at Mobile Technology Graphics, donated his time, expertise and state-of-the-art equipment to help make the movie night a fun, free community event. Mobile Technology Graphics is a family-owned business based in Lower Saucon Township that provides Jumbotron and other indoor/outdoor LED and video wall rentals throughout the U.S.

