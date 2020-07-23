Locals Flock to See Free Family-Friendly Film in Park (Photos)

Credit: Chris Christian

Amid a summer when many events have been canceled and popular local amenities like the Hellertown Pool are closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, one welcome bright spot was a free movie night held in Hellertown’s Dimmick Park on Friday, July 17.

The event featured social distancing to help attendees remain safe and was organized by the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce, with support from local businesses including presenting sponsor Mobile Technology Graphics, which provided the large screen that was used to show the PG-rated “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs.”

Other sponsors included Farmers Insurance Wimbish Agency of Hellertown (candy), Sam’s Club of Allentown (snacks) and the Hellertown Area Library (movie sponsor).

Rita’s Italian Ice of Hellertown was also on hand selling sweet relief from the summer heat, which began to abate as the movie began at 7 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, movie night attendees needed to wear face masks when not seated for the film and to maintain a social distance of six feet from members of other parties. A COVID-19 waiver of responsibility was also posted in the park for the event.

A second free movie night organized by the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber will be held Friday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. in Dimmick Park, with the featured film decided via popular vote in the discussion section of the Facebook event for Sunset Cinema in Dimmick Park.

Snacks and refreshments will be available for purchase, and guests should bring their own blankets or folding chairs for seating. Parking will be available in the Dewey Fire Company/Hellertown Pool lot, on Constitution Avenue and in the library parking lot.

Rita’s will return and be joined by Smokehouse Food Truck at the event, which will benefit the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber Scholarship Fund. The fund supports the future community and business leaders who are currently enrolled in the Saucon Valley School District.

Photos by Chris Christian