Enjoy Outdoor Movies at Sunset in Local Parks This Summer

The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley recently announced that it will screen several movies outside as part of a family-friendly series this summer, but the Upper Saucon Township lifestyle center won’t be the only place to enjoy free films al fresco.

The Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce in partnership with presenting sponsor Mobile Technology Graphics and supporting sponsor Hellertown Area Library will present two “Sunset Cinema” movies in Saucon Valley parks in the coming months.

The first Sunset Cinema in the park will be held Friday, July 23 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall Park, 3700 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bethlehem, and the second will be held Friday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. in Dimmick Park, 570 Durham St., Hellertown.

Refreshments will be available for purchase at both events. According to Facebook event pages created for the movie showings, announcements about the food trucks that will be present as well as the family-friendly featured films will be made via the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber Facebook page in the future.

Seating for the films will be on the grass, so attendees should plan to bring blankets or folding chairs with them.

The Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber’s Music in the Park summer concert series is also about to kick off for the first time in two years, after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The first of four free concerts that will be he held at Dimmick Park is this Sunday, July 6.

Modern country band South Penn Dixie will take over the park stage for the 6 p.m. show.

Food will be available for purchase from Bodega Bistro, Rita’s Italian Ice & Smokehouse Food Truck with wine and beer available from Black River Farms & Lost Tavern Brewing.

Future concert dates that are part of the series are: Sunday, July 11, Craig Thatcher & Nyke Van Wyk; Sunday, July 18, The Large Flowerheads; and Sunday, Aug. 15, Social Call.