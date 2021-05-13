When are Free Summer Concerts in Hellertown’s Dimmick Park?

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Photo by Chris Christian

A groovy tradition will return to Hellertown’s Dimmick Park in June, when the first of four free concerts scheduled to be held this summer will be performed at the bandstand.

This year’s series, presented by the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce and Steel Club, will be extra special. Last year’s series had to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Four shows are planned as part of the 2021 series, with food and beverages available for purchase at each of them:

Sunday, June 6 – South Penn Dixie (country/rock)

Food provided by Bodega Bistro, Rita’s Italian Ice & Smokehouse Food Truck | Adult beverages provided by Black River Farms & Lost Tavern Brewing

Sunday, July 11 – Craig Thatcher & Nyke Van Wyk (classic rock)

Food provided by Cone Appetit, Rita’s Italian Ice & Van Pelt Hot Dog Company | Adult beverages provided by Lost Tavern Brewing & Sleepy Cat Urban Winery

Sunday, July 18 – The Large Flowerheads (’60s and ’70s pop)

Food provided by Bad Mothershuckers, Rita’s Italian Ice & Take-a-Taco | Adult beverages provided by Lost Tavern Brewing & Sleepy Cat Urban Winery

Sunday, Aug. 15 – Social Call (rock)

Food provided by Pancho’s Mexican Food Truck, Rita’s Italian Ice & The Wow Wagon | Adult beverages provided by Black River Farms & Lost Tavern Brewing

All of the shows will be performed from 6 to 8 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring folding chairs or blankets for seating on the lawn in front of the bandstand.

The series is presented with support from a number of local business sponsors, including ASR Media, Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Designing Wealth Management of Raymond James, Lehigh Valley Crematory Services Inc. and Lehigh Valley Animal Crematory Services Inc., Quest Termite & Pest, Omega Protective Services LLC, Saucon Valley Bikes, BB&T Now Truist, Saucon Source, 412 Auto Tags Notary & Hellertown Dental Group.

More information and updates may be found by following the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber on Facebook. Information about the performers and their music may be found on their respective websites and/or social media pages.