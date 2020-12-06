No Rain Date Ep. 31: Saucon Valley Lions, SV Bikes’ Steve LaBrake

Welcome to Ep. 31 of No Rain Date, your weekly podcast featuring local news and interviews from the Lehigh Valley and beyond. This week our guests include Ray Campbell and Scott Lohman of the Saucon Valley Lions, a 71-year-old service organization whose members are busy behind the scenes making a difference in our community. You’ll learn about the charities they support, how COVID-19 has impacted them, an upcoming fundraiser and how you can get involved. Also joining us is rail trail volunteer and Saucon Valley Bikes owner Steve LaBrake, who shares some great reasons to shop local this holiday season. Steve also has an update on the recently-opened Upper Bucks Rail Trail–a great addition to the region’s trail network. Josh has a roundup of the latest local news headlines to help you catch up on what’s been happening in the Saucon Valley area. Don’t forget that No Rain Date is available for listening and download on iTunes, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Deezer, RadioPublic, Tunein, Google Play and other apps, in addition to Saucon Source. Each episode features local news, information and interviews with people who are making a difference in our area. To learn more, suggest a guest or share feedback, please email josh@sauconsource.com.