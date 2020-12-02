Saucon Valley Lions to Host Santa at Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser

During the holiday season it can be hard to find time to cook a family meal, which is why the Saucon Valley Lions Club is stepping up to help local residents by hosting a Spaghetti Dinner To Go on Friday, Dec. 13 at Se-Wy-Co Social Hall in Lower Saucon Township.

The December dinner will be an important fundraiser for the Lions, who have been unable to hold many of their traditional events in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

To make the atmosphere of a food pickup zone a bit more jolly, Santa will be on hand to greet kids and hand them a small gift if they’ve been good this year.

There will be gift basket raffle tickets available for purchase at the event, and the Lions will be accepting donations for the Good Shepherd Pediatric Rehabilitation Program.

The meal includes spaghetti with plain sauce or meat sauce, salad and bread.

Tickets for the dinner are $10 for a large (adult) meal or $7 for a small (child) meal and may be purchased at Advanced Optics at 834 Main Street, Hellertown, or from any Lion.

Raffle tickets may also be purchased in advance from Lions or at Advanced Optics. The tickets are 10 for $10 or 30 for $25. Items included in the raffle are on the Lions’ website.

The Lions Club is a century-old international service organization with a number of chapters in the Lehigh Valley area.

The Saucon Valley Lions Club was founded in 1949 and has spearheaded many important civic projects over the years, such as the construction of bus shelters along local rural roads and pavilions in Lower Saucon Township parks. The group is active in fundraising to help fight blindness, which is something all chapters are committed to. More recently the Lions have joined in the battle against America’s diabetes epidemic.

The Saucon Valley Lions are also known for hosting an annual gem, mineral & jewelry show at Saucon Valley High School. The show is normally held each April. This year it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information about the Saucon Valley Lions, who meet the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Hellertown Diner, visit their website.

The group is always seeking new members who would like to help make a positive difference in their community.

This week, in Ep. 31 of Saucon Source’s local news and interview podcast, No Rain Date, publisher Josh Popichak will interview Lions Ray Campbell and Scott Lohman about the club, its history, its community commitment and how others can become involved.