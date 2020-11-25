No Rain Date Ep. 30: Finding Gratitude…Even in 2020

Welcome to Ep. 30 of No Rain Date, your weekly podcast featuring local news and in-depth interviews from the Lehigh Valley and beyond. This week our guests are Amy Musser and Sally Chuchman, who as the owners of Two Angels–a local business that creates handmade jewelry for spiritual and healing purposes–know a thing or two about how to turn lemons into lemonade. After a year in which many people have suffered losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic or over politics, we asked them to share advice for remaining positive–and being grateful. Josh has a roundup of the latest local news headlines, to help you get caught up on what’s been happening in your community. Don’t forget that No Rain Date is available for download and subscription on iTunes, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Deezer, RadioPublic, Tunein and Google Play–in addition to Saucon Source. Each new episode features local news, information and in-depth interviews with people making a difference in our area. To learn more, suggest a guest or share feedback, please email josh@sauconsource.com. Happy Thanksgiving!