No Rain Date Ep. 29: Bethlehem Food Co-Op Update with Carol Ritter

Welcome to Ep. 29 of No Rain Date, your weekly podcast featuring local news and in-depth interviews from the Lehigh Valley and beyond. This week’s guest is Carol Ritter, a board member of the Bethlehem Food Co-Op. In our interview with her, Carol shares an update on the co-op’s quest to open a member-supported market selling locally-sourced, fresh, sustainably-harvested food in downtown Bethlehem. This market will be accessible to walkers and offer affordable options in an area that’s considered a food desert. If you’re a foodie or a fan of the Christmas City, this is great news. Carol also tells us how easy it is to become a co-op member. Prepare to get excited! Josh has a roundup of the latest local news headlines, to help you get caught up on what’s been happening in your community. Don’t forget that No Rain Date is available for download and subscription on iTunes, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Tunein and Google Play–in addition to Saucon Source. Each new episode features local news, information and in-depth interviews with people making a difference in our area. To learn more, suggest a guest or share feedback, please email josh@sauconsource.com.