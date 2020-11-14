No Rain Date Ep. 28: Former CBS3 News Anchor Liz Keptner

Welcome to Ep. 28 of No Rain Date, your weekly podcast featuring local news and in-depth interviews in the Lehigh Valley. This week our guest is Liz Keptner, whose career in journalism has taken her into and out of the spotlight, in Pennsylvania and beyond. Liz shares what it was like to work in television on the West Coast–before moving back to Philadelphia to work for CBS3 Eyewitness News–in an interview that also touches on the 2020 election and the importance of educating the journalists of tomorrow. Speaking of the election, Josh has a packed local news roundup that includes the latest developments in Joe Biden’s projected Electoral College victory. Don’t forget that No Rain Date is available for download and subscription on iTunes, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Tunein and Google Play–in addition to Saucon Source. Each episode features local news, sports and in-depth interviews with people making a difference in our area. To learn more, suggest a guest or share feedback, please email josh@sauconsource.com.