Man Accused of Attempted Credit Card Fraud at Rite Aid

An Easton man is facing criminal charges after police say he attempted to fraudulently use a credit card at Rite Aid at 110 Main Street in Hellertown.

According to a borough police department news release, Kevin D. Phillips, 28, of the 1100 block of Ferry Street, was in the store shortly after 9 a.m. on May 6.

Police said officers called to the store for a report of a “suspicious credit card transaction.”

At the conclusion of their investigation, police said they arrested Phillips and charged him with Criminal Attempt to Commit Access Device Fraud (one count) and Access Device Fraud (six counts). All of the charges are misdemeanors.

According to police and court records, Phillips was released on $25,000 unsecured bail following his arrest.

A preliminary hearing in his case is scheduled to be held Wednesday, May 26 at 11 a.m. in District Court o3-2-04, according to the criminal court docket.

The docket did not list an attorney for Phillips.

Note: All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from the Hellertown Police Department and court documents from Northampton County.