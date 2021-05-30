Businesses, Organizations Recognized at ‘Honors & Hors D’oeuvres’

Est. Read Time: 11 mins

There was much to celebrate at the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce’s semi-annual Honors & Hors D’oeuvres event, at which local businesses and organizations were recognized for persevering to serve the community during a difficult period.

Held Tuesday under the pavilion in Hellertown’s Dimmick Park, the sold-out soiree featured light bites and an open bar. It was also attended by nearly 200 business and civic leaders, along with elected officials, family members and friends of the recipients.

The 2021 award recipients included: Black River Farms & Winery, Small Business Leadership Award; Dewey Fire Company & EMS, Lower Saucon Fire Rescue & Steel City Volunteer Fire Company, Community Partner Award; David Heintzelman and the team at Heintzelman Funeral Home, Community Lifestyle Award; Westley Morris of Saucon Valley Massage Therapy, Good Samaritan Award; Saucon Valley Community Center, Champion Nonprofit Award; and Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber Chairman Ricky Gower Jr., Outstanding Achievement Award. All of the recipients were praised for their unique ability to lead during the coronavirus pandemic, which created unprecedented economic and other challenges.

Lower Saucon Fire Rescue Chief Ty Johnson recalled the anxious uncertainty that the volunteer fire crews felt during the early days of the pandemic, when they responded to accidents not knowing how vulnerable they might be to the infectious respiratory disease.

“Thankfully we had very little impact on our members with COVID,” he said.

Gower, who will step down from his leadership role with the chamber at the end of June, was recognized for his commitment to service during an extremely challenging time for many local businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, due to unforeseen circumstances, he retook the reigns of the organization, which he had previously chaired.

Gower, of BB&T now Truist, will be succeeded by his bank colleague Kim Rosario, who was on hand to help present him with the award along with immediate past chair and Hellertown Borough Council President Tom Rieger.

“He has been a true champion for many, many years,” said Rosario. “He just continues to be a great mentor, leader and friend.”

Gower noted that he will continue to have close ties to the chamber, since he is engaged to Jessica O’Donnell, the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Executive Vice President for Affiliated Chambers. (Hellertown-Lower Saucon is an affiliated chamber.)

“There’s so many more people here that are more deserving of this (award) than I am,” he said, adding that Hellertown-Lower Saucon will always have a “special place” in his heart.

Another award recipient, Saucon Valley Community Center Executive Director Roberta Blackwell, spoke to some of the difficulties her team has faced due to COVID-19, which she said had seriously impacted young children, both emotionally and educationally.

“Children are our future,” Blackwell said. “We are doing everything every day to keep children learning.”

The Honors & Hors D’oeuvres event was presented by numerous local business sponsors, including Hellertown’s Steel Club.

“Steel Club is honored to support the recognition of this year’s well-deserved awardees,” said the club’s general manager, Grace Spirk. “These businesses demonstrate resilience and dedication while continuing to have a positive impact on our community.”

Other Honors & Hors D’oeuvres sponsors included Coldwell Banker Hearthside Realtors Inc., Lost Tavern Brewing, Heintzelman Funeral Home, Saucon Valley Massage Therapy, Steelhouse Abstract Inc., Hellertown Auto Wash, Quest Termite & Pest, Brooklyn’s Catering, Sam’s Club of Allentown, ASR Media Productions, Black River Farms, Evoke Solar, Saucon Valley Bikes, Farmers Insurance-The Wimbish Agency, Reilly Entertainment Group, Bux-Mont Awards, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Rita’s Italian Ice of Hellertown, Clusters Handcrafted Popcorn, Working Dog Press, Mike Robinson Productions, Gary’s Custom Cuts, Action Party Rentals, Lindsay O. Albert EA and –ts PR & Event Planning.

Photos below by Chris Christian