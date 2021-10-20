Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market Vendor Highlight: Kisatchie Studio

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Kisatchie Studio has been gracing the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market with nature-inspired, high-quality fused glass products since 2015.

Like many in the craft world, Kisatchie Studio’s owner Laura Weishaupt navigated a turbulent 2020, which included far less craft fair vending than artisans are used to.

Weishaupt is optimistic about the future, however, and she was excited to bring Kisatchie Studio back to local farmers’ markets and craft fairs this year.

Weishaupt started Kisatchie Studio in 2014 with a desire to be her own boss and dive into the craft business–something she knew little about at the time.

“When I started seven years ago I had no background in glass,” Weishaupt said.

She added that her husband wanted a kiln, so she took a few classes locally and began to learn about the processes and techniques.

She didn’t start to make serious headway in the fused glass craft, however, until she realized it was very similar to another one of her passions: cooking.

“One day I looked around my shop and thought ‘this is just like cooking, the kiln is an oven and all the materials are ingredients,'” she said. “Once I started thinking of working with glass in terms of cooking, things made more sense and I got a lot better.”

Weishaupt started out by making barrettes and has since developed techniques for all sorts of products including magnets, plates and bowls, suncatchers, air plant holders and flower wall pockets.

She has even moved into 3D abstract pieces and has been known to incorporate wire work and sandblasting into many of her items.

Regardless of what product she is working on, Weishaupt says fused glass is the star of the show.

“There’s always far more work in a piece than meets the eye,” she said. “Glass of any kind plays with light and looks different throughout the day.”

Fused glass is formed by combining two or more pieces of glass after heating them in a kiln. Weishaupt explained that it is different from blown or stained glass, and is a unique artform in and of itself.

“Like any creative endeavor, it demands imagination and patience,” she continued. “I can’t work with glass if I’m angry or frustrated. My mind needs to be calm and centered.”

Kisatchie Studio will be at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market again this Sunday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, next to the Hellertown Area Library.

Weishaupt typically has a sampling of her basic items at the market, and she periodically rotates items out. Her seasonal special offering this time of year is her avant-garde holiday ornaments.

Visit the Kisatchie Studio website to browse and purchase from the full line of products. The site also includes a schedule of markets and events where they will be vending, as well as a contact form to get in touch with Weishaupt.

