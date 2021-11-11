Jason Ray Ziegler, 28, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Jason Ray Ziegler, 28, of Bethlehem, died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg, Bethlehem. He was born in Allentown on Oct. 1, 1993 to Kenneth Ray and Christine Marie (Long) Ziegler of Bethlehem. Jason was a graduate of LCTI, Schnecksville, and Southern Lehigh High School, Center Valley. He was a welder for Versum Materials, Allentown, for several years.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving parents; brother: Adam Christopher of Allentown; maternal grandmother: Bernadette P. (Prior) Long of Blakeslee; girlfriend: Brianna Buckley of Bethlehem. He was predeceased by maternal grandfather: Byron E. Long; paternal grandparents: Raymond E. Ziegler and Loretta J. (Anders) Ziegler.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Monday at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The Monday calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Mourners are encouraged to make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Valley Health Partners Street Medicine Program, Att: Kate Booth, Manager Annual Fund, Office of Philanthropy, 2100 Mack Blvd., Allentown, PA 18103 and/or Lehigh County Humane Society (LehighCountyHumaneSociety.org), 640 Dixon St., Allentown, PA 18103.