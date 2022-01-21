St. Michael the Archangel School to Host In-Person Open Houses

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Have you been thinking about a quality alternative to a local public school education?

St. Michael the Archangel, with middle and elementary school campuses as well as a long tradition of educational excellence, offers that to children in Pre-K through eighth grade.

Both of the school’s campuses will host an in-person open house over the next two weeks, and parents who want to learn about the advantages of St. Mike’s are invited to attend.

The open houses are scheduled to be held at the following times:

MIDDLE SCHOOL (Grades 5-8)

Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Middle School Campus

4121 Old Bethlehem Pike, Bethlehem, PA 18015

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL (Grades Pre-K to 4)

Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Elementary School Campus

5040 St. Josephs Road, Coopersburg, PA 18036

Private tours of the campuses are also available at other times.

Register for an open house or schedule a tour by contacting Marianne Gano at mgano@st-mikes.com or 610-965-4441.

What helps set a St. Michael the Archangel School education apart?

Among other advantages, the schools offer a 1:1 iPad program for all students in K-8. Small class sizes with individual attention for students, academic 5-day programs with full or half-day option for Pre-K and kindergarten, and a superior education in a safe, Catholic environment in which students of all faiths are welcome are also reasons to choose St. Mike’s.

Other benefits include:

Pennsylvania teaching-certified faculty, many of whom have graduate degrees Credit: St. Michael the Archangel School

Busing that is available from most surrounding school districts

Two school campuses, both of which are equipped with a gym featuring a stage, a computer lab, a library and a cafeteria with a hot lunch program

A science lab and art studio at the Middle School campus

Religious instruction that includes sacramental preparation, student liturgies, daily prayers and service projects, as well as community outreach.

Math curriculum including Accelerated math starting at Grade 4, Pre-Algebra in Grade 7 and Algebra in Grade 8

Science curriculum including hands-on experimentation, which introduces earth, life and physical science laws and principles

Reading and language arts curriculum which includes a balanced literacy program in kindergarten through Grade 6 and a literature program in grades 7 and 8.

Extracurricular programs provided through CYO that include athletics, academics, social and theatrical events.

Financial aid may also be available for students who qualify.

For more information about St. Mike’s and why so many local families have chosen to educate their children there, please visit the St. Michael the Archangel School website.

The school also regularly shares information and posts updates on its Facebook page.

ST. MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL SCHOOL’S MISSION STATEMENT: