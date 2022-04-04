Brianna N. Baer, 15, & Abigail E. Kaufman, 10 (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Brianna N. Baer (2006 – 2022)

Brianna “Bri Bri” N. Baer, 15, of Hellertown, died Friday, April 1, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. She was born in Fountain Hill on Sept. 22, 2006 to Jennifer L. (Baer) Kaufman and Damien W. Kaufman. Bri Bri enjoyed gymnastics and was a member of the Legion Junior Auxiliary.

Abigail E. Kaufman (2011 – 2022)

Abigail “Abbie” E. Kaufman, 10, of Hellertown, died Friday, April 1, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. She was born in Fountain Hill on June 24, 2011 to Damien W. and Jennifer L. (Baer) Kaufman. Abbie’s gift was being creative and she enjoyed making artistic jewelry, her hamsters, and was a member of the Legion Junior Auxiliary.

SURVIVORS

In addition to their loving parents; sister: Maddie R. Kaufman of Telford; maternal grandmother: Gail L. (Vallone) Baer of Lower Saucon Township; paternal grandmother: Sheryl Klenert of Bethlehem. Brianna and Abigail were predeceased by a maternal grandfather: Geoffrey C. Baer; and a paternal grandfather: John F. Kaufman.

SERVICES

A public walk-through tribute to Brianna’s and Abigail’s lives will be held on Sunday, April 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The tribute will be followed by a public service at 12 noon, with the Rev. Philip C. Spohn officiating. There will be overflow seating and livestreaming of the service in the Carriage House at Heintzelmans (behind the funeral home). The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kaufman family, care of the funeral home, 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.