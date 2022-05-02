Park Memorial Fundraisers Set for Girls Killed in Hellertown Fire

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

In the coming days, the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce and several local businesses will be partnering to raise money for a memorial in Dimmick Park to two sisters who died in a house fire in the borough last month.

Abigail Kaufman and Brianna Baer and their family are known by many in the Saucon Valley area, which has been deeply affected by their loss.

The Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber announced recently that it has planned three “Funds for the Family” events for the Kaufman family on May 3, May 9 and May 10. All three events will raise money toward the purchase of a memorial bench for the sisters.

Tickets are now on sale for the following fundraisers:

• Tuesday, May 3, 6 to 8 p.m. • Spaghetti Dinner at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans (Address: 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18015) catered by Brooklyn’s Catering. Purchase tickets ($15 each) online.

• Monday, May 9, 6 to 8 p.m. • BBQ Dinner at Lower Saucon Fire Rescue’s Se-Wy-Co station on Rt. 378 (Address: 1 Kenny Headman Lane, Bethlehem, PA 18015) catered by Nick’s BBQ. Purchase tickets ($15 each) online, here: http://ow.ly/VPKA50IMGHa.

• Tuesday, May 10, 6 to 8 p.m. • Spaghetti Dinner at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans (Address: 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18015) catered by Brooklyn’s Catering. Purchase tickets ($15 each) here: http://wow.ly/xApl50IMGPF.

A number of other businesses in the area have hosted fundraisers for the Kaufman family in the wake of the devastating April 1 fire, which authorities have said was accidental.

A GoFundMe campaign established by a family friend and neighbor has raised more than $125,000 for the family.