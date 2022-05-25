Police Try to Stop Car with Stolen Plate in Lower Saucon

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Pennsylvania State Police tried to stop a car bearing a stolen registration plate on I-78 in Lower Saucon Township last week, but the driver of the vehicle eluded them as they pursued it in heavy rush hour traffic.

Credit: Tom Sofield

In a news release issued Wednesday, state police at Belfast said the black Honda sedan bearing a stolen New York state plate was observed in the area of mile marker 71.7 on I-78 west at 8:23 a.m. May 18. I-78 in Northampton County is patrolled by troopers from the Belfast barracks, which is part of Troop M.

After a marked state police patrol unit attempted to initiate a traffic stop on it, police said the driver initially yielded, but then fled from police onto Rt. 33 north.

Police said a brief pursuit of the vehicle was initiated before being terminated due to what they described as “morning commute traffic conditions” on the highway.

Troopers are asking anyone who may have information about the vehicle to contact the barracks at 610-759-6106.