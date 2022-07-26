Man, Woman Left L. Saucon Restaurant Without Paying Bill: Police

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Lower Saucon Township Police are investigating a “dine and dash” case in which they say an unidentified man and woman left a township restaurant without paying their bill.

In a post published on the department’s Crimewatch page Tuesday, police said the incident happened at Yianni’s Taverna, 3760 Old Philadelphia Pike, last week.

According to the post, the pair dined together at the Greek restaurant before leaving without paying a $91 bill at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19.

Police also shared surveillance images of the suspects that were taken outside the eatery.

Anyone with information about who they are is asked to submit an anonymous tip to the LSTPD’s Crimewatch tipline or call 610-759-2200 and reference Incident # 20220722M4133.