Police Investigating Alleged ‘Refinance Scam’ in Riegelsville

With interest rates at much higher levels than they were a year ago, fewer homeowners are opting to refinance their mortgages. But police say that hasn’t stopped someone in Riegelsville from allegedly attempting to perpetrate a refinancing-related scam.

According to a news release issued by Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin Thursday, the suspect in the case they are now investigating “is fictitiously using a mortgage company name to attempt to collect tax information to process a refinance for a property.”

Police said they were alerted to the alleged “refinance scam” by the Riegelsville tax collector, who reported it to them on Aug. 10.

Anyone with information they believe may be relevant to the investigation should contact troopers with the PSP-Dublin barracks at 215-249-9191.