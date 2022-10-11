St. Luke’s Anderson Campus Unveils New Expanded Emergency Room

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

As part of St. Luke’s University Health Network’s ongoing commitment to providing access to the best care, a new emergency room recently opened at SLUHN’s Anderson Campus just off Rt. 33 at 1872 St. Luke’s Boulevard in Bethlehem Township.

The new emergency department, which faces Freemansburg Avenue, includes a Level II Adult Trauma Center and has increased capacity from 31 to 45 beds, allowing more patients to be seen and treated quickly.

The new ER waiting area was designed for comfort and safety, incorporating ideas for improvement that were identified during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An expansive three-bed, state-of-the-art trauma bay has dedicated radiology services, including an integrated built-in X-ray arm that extends over all three bays and is immediately adjacent to a top-of-the-line GE CT scanner, which decreases the time needed for testing, diagnostics and results.

St. Luke’s Anderson’s Emergency Department has steadily experienced an increase in patients due to changes in the healthcare landscape. Individuals who delayed care during the pandemic are now experiencing complications from serious chronic conditions. In addition, as the region has grown, roadway traumas have increased, behavioral health needs have escalated and the area’s aging population has begun to need a higher level of care.

“This enhanced and enlarged emergency department will allow us to accommodate the robust patient volume we experience at St. Luke’s Anderson in a much more efficient manner,” said John B. Wilson, Chief of Emergency Medicine, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus. “Due to overwhelming demand, the original emergency department quickly outgrew its space, so additional beds were added in 2013. Now we have moved into an even larger, brand-new space to continue meeting that demand.”

Conveniently located with easy access from Rt. 33, I-78 and Rt. 22, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus has been recognized as the second “Best Teaching Hospitals” in the country by Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals and has been selected as one of “America’s Best Maternity Hospitals for 2022” by Newsweek.

“St. Luke’s is committed to providing access to high quality health care,” said Ed Nawrocki, President, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus. “We will continue to enhance our facilities, train and recruit the best physicians and clinical staff and incorporate state-of-the-art technology to meet the ever-changing needs of families in the communities we serve.”

Note: This local health news was brought to you in partnership with St. Luke’s University Health Network.