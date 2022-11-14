Police Investigating Road Rage Incident in Upper Bucks

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday they are investigating a road rage incident that took place recently in upper Bucks County.

In a news release, police said the incident happened on John Fries Highway (Rt. 663) near its intersection with Weiss Road, which is in Milford Township.

On Saturday at approximately 1:15 p.m., police said a 47-year-old Riegelsville woman was northbound on John Fries Highway in an area where two lanes merge into one.

Another northbound driver who was in the merge area “reached out from his vehicle and smacked the victim’s vehicle hood, leaving a small dent on it,” police said.

No description of the male suspect in the road rage incident was provided, but police said the case remains under investigation and asked anyone with information pertaining to it to contact the barracks.