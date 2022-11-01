DUI Crash Scene Needed Pest Control Chemical Cleanup, Police Say

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

An accident involving a driver who is accused of driving under the influence required cleanup by a county-led special response unit and closed an upper Bucks County road for hours, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said in a news release late last month.

According to state police, the single-vehicle crash occurred in the 4000 block of Stony Garden Road in Haycock Township shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Police said the driver of a 2021 Nissan NV200 cargo van was southbound on Stony Garden Road about a quarter of a mile south of its intersection with Reed Lane when he allegedly “failed to negotiate a slight left curve in the roadway,” left the north side of the road and struck a tree.

According to the news release, the van rolled an unknown number of times before coming to a stop on its roof straddling the road’s two lanes.

Police said the 48-year-old driver was wearing a seat belt and that the vehicle’s airbags deployed during the accident, during which the driver suffered what authorities said was a “suspected minor injury.”

The Chester, Pa., resident refused a blood draw and will be charged with DUI and summary traffic violations in Bucks County District Court 07-3-03, police said.

Due to the fact that pest control chemicals were being transported in the van, police said the Bucks County Special Operations unit responded to the accident scene.

“Bucks County Special Operations is tasked with the responsibility of responding to, and mitigating a Hazardous Material Release within the county,” according to the county’s website.

“Stony Garden Road was closed and traffic was detoured for approximately three hours as a result of the crash,” the news release said.

Police said they were also assisted at the scene by the Haycock Township Volunteer Fire Department and Jim Jacobs Towing & Garage.