Changing the Clocks: When Do We ‘Fall Back’ to Standard Time?

It’s almost time to think about…time.

You’ll have to think about it if you have any clocks that need to be adjusted during the upcoming change from Daylight Saving Time to Standard Time, when analog clocks need to be moved back an hour.

That will happen at 2 a.m. this Saturday, Nov. 5.

Meanwhile, the debate over whether the current, bifurcated time measurement system should continue or whether either Daylight Saving Time or Standard Time should be made permanent continues at both official and unofficial levels.

The Washington Post published an opinion piece this week in which two authors on the subject of sleep argue against the Sunshine Protection Act that is making its way through Congress.

The Sunshine Protection Act would make Daylight Saving Time permanent year-round, which would mean that during the winter months sunrise wouldn’t be til nearly 10 a.m. in some parts of the northern U.S.

Arguing that this lack of morning light could have a serious impact on mental health–particularly among teens–Heather Turgeon and Julie Wright argue wrote in the Post that standard time should instead be made permanent year-round, which is what countries like Mexico are already moving toward doing.

Unless that happens or something else changes, the twice-yearly ritual of trying to remember when everyone will lose or gain an hour and in which direction the clock dials are moving (i.e. whether it’s time to “spring forward” or “fall back”) will continue.

This weekend we will all gain an hour to do things like yard work, exercise outside (a high temperature of 72 and sunny skies are forecast for Sunday), visit a local farmers’ market or simply relax.

Are you happy with the current use of both Daylight Saving Time and Standard Time or would you prefer to see one “time” be permanent year-round? Tell us in a comment.