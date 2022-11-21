When Will Santa Visit Coopersburg for the Borough Tree Lighting?

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Credit: Chris Christian

Excitement is building for the kickoff to the holiday season in Southern Lehigh, which will be at Coopersburg’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony the weekend after Thanksgiving.

When is the Coopersburg Tree Lighting Ceremony?

Presented by the Southern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce and Coopersburg Fire Co. No. 1, this year’s event will be held next to the fire company at State and Main streets on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m.

With its prime location in the heart of the borough’s downtown, the Tree Lighting Ceremony festivities typically draw a crowd, and organizers expect the same this year.

Highlights of the event will be the illumination of the borough tree and other light displays, Santa’s arrival on a Coopersburg fire truck, photos with Santa, Christmas tree sales, craft and food vendors, an ice carving demonstration, adult beverages available for purchase, raffles and tractor-pulled hayrides with Hausman Fruit Farm (tickets will be $3 for kids and $5 for adults).

Photos with Santa will be available inside Coopersburg Borough Hall from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m.

Girl Scouts from Unit 249 will be caroling at the event from 7:30 to 7:45 p.m. as well as collecting donations for Betty Lou’s Pantry in Coopersburg.

Coopersburg Tree Lighting Business Sponsors

Local business sponsors for this year’s Tree Lighting Ceremony include Creekview Veterinary Hospital, Truist, Farmers Insurance-John JT Tsiouvaras, Lehigh Valley Humane Society, Wescoe Foundation for Pulmonary Fibrosis, Lerch Photography, Hometown Pet Center, QNB Bank, Designing Wealth Management of Raymond James, The Goddard School, JP Mascaro, Servpro of Allentown & Western Lehigh, G & T Auto Body and Wehrung’s.

To receive updates about the Tree Lighting Ceremony, follow the Southern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook event for it.